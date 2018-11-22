Thu, 22 Nov 2018

Warsaw

Europe

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

Narayana Health City successfully completes 1000 BMT in Bangalore

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (NewsVoir): The state-of-the-art bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit at Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Center at Narayana ...

Prosecutor Demands Life Sentence For Kazakh Ex-Banker Ablyazov

A Kazakh prosecutor has demanded a life sentence for former banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, who is accused of organizing the murder ...

Africans cheer call for Macron to return treasures

Africans museum directors on Wednesday welcomed an expert report calling on France to allow the return thousands of African treasures ...

Denmark: No Future Weapons Exports to Saudis

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Denmark has suspended future approvals of weapons and military equipment exports to Saudi Arabia in response to ...

Amazon says some customer email addresses exposed

Amazon on Wednesday said that a website glitch accidentally exposed names and email addresses of some of the e-commerce giant's ...

Trump disses last year's WHCD host, might attend next year

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Following this week's announcement by the White House Correspondents' Association, the U.S. President Donald Trump - who ...

Man with bow and arrow in Blacktown takes aim at police

BLACKTOWN, Greater Western Sydney, Australia - A man appeared in the Blacktown Local Court on Wednesday charged with pointing a ...

Bag with cocaine arrives at Sydney airport unaccompanied

SYDNEY, Australia  - A 41-year-old Spanish man appeared in Sydney Central Local Court on Wednesday charged with bringing 4kg of ...

Trump: Saudis say Khashoggi was Muslim Brotherhood member

WASHINGTON DC – Saudi Arabia considers Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘enemy of the state,’ and was a member of the Muslim ...

Suicide bomber strikes Afghan Islamic clerics in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan - In a brazen terror attack targeting Islamic religious scholars in Afghanistan, a suicide bomber blew himself up ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

