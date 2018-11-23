Fri, 23 Nov 2018

Warsaw

Europe

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

Tajikistan Makes First Comments About Prison Riot

Tajikistan's top diplomat says 25 people have been killed in a recent prison riot in the city of Khujand in ...

Deepika, Ranveer return to Mumbai after Bengaluru reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in Mumbai after throwing a grand ...

EU Says Uzbekistan On The Right Track

The "overall human rights situation" in Uzbekistan has improved over the last two years, says Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, ...

Putin's Electoral Rating Drops Below 60 Percent: Poll

A leading independent Russian pollster says the electoral rating of President Vladimir Putin has fallen under 60 percent for the ...

Australia's Pocock fit to face England as Beale misses out

London - Wallabies ace David Pocock has overcome a fitness doubt to be included in Australia's starting team to play ...

Car slams into group of students, killing five in China

BEIJING, China - A car ploughed into a group of students and adults in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, killing five ...

Trump disses last year's WHCD host, might attend next year

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Following this week's announcement by the White House Correspondents' Association, the U.S. President Donald Trump - who ...

Man with bow and arrow in Blacktown takes aim at police

BLACKTOWN, Greater Western Sydney, Australia - A man appeared in the Blacktown Local Court on Wednesday charged with pointing a ...

Bag with cocaine arrives at Sydney airport unaccompanied

SYDNEY, Australia  - A 41-year-old Spanish man appeared in Sydney Central Local Court on Wednesday charged with bringing 4kg of ...

Trump: Saudis say Khashoggi was Muslim Brotherhood member

WASHINGTON DC – Saudi Arabia considers Jamal Khashoggi was an ‘enemy of the state,’ and was a member of the Muslim ...

The Tree of Wooden Clogs (L'Albero degli zoccoli) [Blu-Ray]
Tree of Wooden Clogs

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

