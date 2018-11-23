Fri, 23 Nov 2018

Warsaw

Europe

Britain, EU agree on draft deal on post-Brexit relations

LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

Wales coach: Springbok Test is like a Cup game

Cardiff - Wales coach Warren Gatland has admitted to being wary of a resurgent South African team he says has ...

British Police Release More Video Of Skripal Poisoning Suspects

Police in Britain have released more video of the two suspects they believe poisoned former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and ...

IAEA Urges North Korea to Allow Nuclear Inspectors Back In

VIENNA - The head of the U.N.'s atomic watchdog has called on North Korea to allow inspectors back in to ...

Scientists Find Remains of Huge Plant-Eating Mammal

BERLIN - A giant, plant-eating creature with a beaklike mouth and reptilian features may have roamed the Earth during the ...

Car slams into group of students, killing five in China

BEIJING, China - A car ploughed into a group of students and adults in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, killing five ...

Trump disses last year's WHCD host, might attend next year

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Following this week's announcement by the White House Correspondents' Association, the U.S. President Donald Trump - who ...

Man with bow and arrow in Blacktown takes aim at police

BLACKTOWN, Greater Western Sydney, Australia - A man appeared in the Blacktown Local Court on Wednesday charged with pointing a ...

Bag with cocaine arrives at Sydney airport unaccompanied

SYDNEY, Australia  - A 41-year-old Spanish man appeared in Sydney Central Local Court on Wednesday charged with bringing 4kg of ...

The Tree of Wooden Clogs (L'Albero degli zoccoli) [Blu-Ray]
Tree of Wooden Clogs

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

