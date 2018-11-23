Fri, 23 Nov 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
-1
Warsaw

Europe

Section
U.S. accuses Iran of hiding chemical weapons, Tehran fumes

TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet ...

Britain, EU agree on draft deal on post-Brexit relations

LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

Dyantyi v North: Clash of styles in Cardiff

Cape Town - Aged only 18 then, human battering ram George North started his international career against South Africa, and ...

2019 SA Car of the Year finalists - which top car gets your vote?

Wheels24 will run our annual Readers' SA Car of the Year competition poll for the finalists. Vote here . Twelve ...

An Italian manager shares what it's like to work in Russia

Luigi Tozzi-Spadoni Personal Archive A top manager from Milan - Luigi Tozzi-Spadoni - explains how the Russian approach to business ...

International

Section
U.S. accuses Iran of hiding chemical weapons, Tehran fumes

TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet ...

Britain, EU agree on draft deal on post-Brexit relations

LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...

Car slams into group of students, killing five in China

BEIJING, China - A car ploughed into a group of students and adults in northeastern China's Liaoning Province, killing five ...

Trump disses last year's WHCD host, might attend next year

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Following this week's announcement by the White House Correspondents' Association, the U.S. President Donald Trump - who ...

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

Man with bow and arrow in Blacktown takes aim at police

BLACKTOWN, Greater Western Sydney, Australia - A man appeared in the Blacktown Local Court on Wednesday charged with pointing a ...

Movie Review

The Tree of Wooden Clogs (L'Albero degli zoccoli) [Blu-Ray]
Tree of Wooden Clogs

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More