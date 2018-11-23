U.S. accuses Iran of hiding chemical weapons, Tehran fumes

TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet again ruled out the possibility of renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal.

The U.S. President Donald Trump pulled America out of the "disastrous" deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed in 2015 between Iran and other world powers, including the U.S., U.K., France, China, Russia and Germany.

Since then, the U.S. has reimposed sanctions that Iran received relief from while Washington was still part of the deal, which has now intensified economic pressure on the country.

Despite the pressure, Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has clarified that his country had no intention of renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal, as demanded by the U.S.

Speaking at the 4th edition of Mediterranean Dialogues (MED 2018) forum in the Italian capital of Rome, Zarif said on Thursday that the Iranian people will endure U.S. sanctions since "negotiations with the U.S. to save the deal are pointless because Trump is not trustworthy."

Trump has vowed to impose additional sanctions on Iran until the country agrees to renegotiate a deal that would further limit its nuclear program and ban its development of ballistic missiles in a bid to roll back Tehran’s influence in the region.

However, despite the International Atomic Energy Agency's repeated confirmations that Iran had been implementing its part of the nuclear deal, the U.S. has continued to accuse the Islamic Republic of secretly pursuing its nuclear ambitions.

On Thursday, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Yukiya Amano again reaffirmed that Iran is implementing its side of the 2015 deal.

Addressing a quarterly meeting of the agency's 35-nation Board of Governors, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano said, "Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," while also stressing that "it is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments."

Meanwhile, Iran has continued to work with the European signatories of the deal, in a bid to overcome the stringent U.S. sanctions.

The country has also repeatedly clarified that it was not open to renegotiating the terms of the deal.

On Thursday, Zarif said that the U.S. could not be trusted for any further talks without the required guarantees - which he conceded was "too much to expect from the Trump administration."

Pointing at Trump's last minute refusal to sign the closing statement for the G7 summit in June, Zarif said, "If we are to make an agreement with the United States, what is the guarantee that the agreement will last after the flight? You remember Canada?"

He questioned, "How are we to be confident that the signature stays on the paper?"

While Zarif has expressed confidence that Europe would be able to guarantee the deal’s future, he also pointed out that Iran would not wait for a long time.

After the U.S. imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran’s oil exports to further cripple the country's economy, Tehran threatened to pull out of the JCPOA.

While Iran has clarified its intentions to pull out of the deal if it no longer received the economic benefits of it, the U.S. has intensified its pressure, with the threat to punish European companies that engage in business deals with Iran.

Zarif meanwhile said, “As I said we rely on our people and that is where the red line is. If our people believe that the deal is not conducive to their economic interests then we will have to respond to the will of our people.”

The top Iranian diplomat suggested that Trump's objection to the deal was mainly because of his “hatred” for the things his predecessor, Barack Obama, had accomplished.

He said, "We spent two-and-a-half years, this is not a two-page document, this is not a picture opportunity. This is a 150-page document."

He pointed out, "Why should we resume another talk just because somebody doesn't like it, just because somebody hates his predecessor? That's not the reason you engage in diplomacy, diplomacy is a serious game and we are ready for a serious game."

While some European companies have already pulled out of Iran fearing U.S. penalties, the remaining signatories to the deal are now planning to support an EU push to establish a special payment system to continue trade and business ties with Iran.

Hidden chemical weapons

Separately on Thursday, Kenneth Ward, the U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) alleged that Iran was in breach of international agreements.

Ambassador Ward alleged that Iran has not declared all its chemical weapons capabilities to the global chemical warfare watchdog in The Hague.

He told the OPCW that Iran has failed to declare a production facility for the filling of aerial bombs and maintains a program to obtain banned toxic munitions.

Adding, "The United States has had long-standing concerns that Iran maintains a chemical-weapons program that it failed to declare to the OPCW. The United States is also concerned that Iran is pursuing central nervous system-acting chemicals for offensive purposes."

Ward alleged that Iran had failed to declare the transfer of chemical weapons to Libya in the 1980s, even after Libya declared them to the OPCW in 2011.

The ambassador pointed out that the discovery of chemical-filled artillery projectiles, mortars and aerial bombs of Iranian origin provided the proof that Iran did not fully disclose its capabilities.