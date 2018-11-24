Sat, 24 Nov 2018

Warsaw

Europe

U.S. accuses Iran of hiding chemical weapons, Tehran fumes

TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet ...

Britain, EU agree on draft deal on post-Brexit relations

LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

I Coined The Catchphrase: Looking Back On A 'Rose Revolution'

When bogus parliamentary election results in Georgia prompted a wave of protesters led by the country's youth to flood central ...

China: WTO Changes Must Support Developing Countries

BEIJING - China will go along with changes meant to update global trade rules so long as they protect Beijing's ...

UNHCR flight evacuates 132 refugees from Libya detention

TRIPOLI, Libya - On Thursday, a smiling Abdul Karim was unable to hide his excitement as he clutched his boarding ...

Dozens killed in suicide bombing at packed Pakistani market

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - At least 35 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a suicide bombing at a ...

Airbnb slapped with Israeli class-action lawsuit

JERUSALEM, Israel - The U.S. holiday homes rental giant Airbnb raked up a storm earlier this week, after it withdrew ...

Movie Review

Kong: Skull Island

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

