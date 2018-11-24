Sat, 24 Nov 2018

Warsaw

Europe

Danish government to stop supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark has become the second country in Europe to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the ...

U.S. accuses Iran of hiding chemical weapons, Tehran fumes

TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet ...

Britain, EU agree on draft deal on post-Brexit relations

LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

France Says Extremist Leader May Have Been Killed in Mali

A leader of an al-Qaida-linked extremist group in central Mali may have been among the 30 militants killed by French ...

Roger Stone Associate in Plea Talks with Mueller

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - A conservative writer and associate of Trump confidant Roger Stone said Friday that he is in ...

Khashoggi murder: Trump disputes CIA over its conclusion

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Last week's media expose on the conclusions drawn by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after examining the ...

China shocked after terrorists strike consulate in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan - China expressed shock after a brazen terrorist attack claimed by separatist insurgents targeted the country's consulate in ...

Dozens killed in suicide bombing at packed Pakistani market

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - At least 35 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a suicide bombing at a ...

Airbnb slapped with Israeli class-action lawsuit

JERUSALEM, Israel - The U.S. holiday homes rental giant Airbnb raked up a storm earlier this week, after it withdrew ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

