Sun, 25 Nov 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
3
Warsaw

Europe

Section
Danish government to stop supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark has become the second country in Europe to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the ...

U.S. accuses Iran of hiding chemical weapons, Tehran fumes

TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet ...

Britain, EU agree on draft deal on post-Brexit relations

LONDON, U.K. - Following 18 months of tense negotiations, Britain and the European Union have agreed on a draft text ...

South Korea's Kim Jong Yang elected as Interpol president

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - In what came as a huge setback for Russia's efforts at pushing its candidate for ...

Taiwan Ruling Party Suffers Major Defeat in Local Elections

TAIPEI - Taiwan's ruling party suffered a major defeat in local elections Saturday seen as a referendum on the administration ...

AP Interview: Saudi Royal Says Crown Prince is Here to Stay

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - A prominent Saudi royal said Saturday that whether or not heads of state gathered in ...

International

Section
Khashoggi murder: Trump disputes CIA over its conclusion

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Last week's media expose on the conclusions drawn by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) after examining the ...

China shocked after terrorists strike consulate in Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan - China expressed shock after a brazen terrorist attack claimed by separatist insurgents targeted the country's consulate in ...

Danish government to stop supplying weapons to Saudi Arabia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - Denmark has become the second country in Europe to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia over the ...

Dozens killed in suicide bombing at packed Pakistani market

PESHAWAR, Pakistan - At least 35 people were killed and 50 others were injured in a suicide bombing at a ...

Airbnb slapped with Israeli class-action lawsuit

JERUSALEM, Israel - The U.S. holiday homes rental giant Airbnb raked up a storm earlier this week, after it withdrew ...

U.S. accuses Iran of hiding chemical weapons, Tehran fumes

TEHRAN, Iran - Pressured by crippling U.S. economic sanctions and faced with growing anger within the country, Iran has yet ...

Movie Review

Blair Witch
Blair Witch

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More