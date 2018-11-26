Manipur beat Mandalay in football match at Sangai Festival

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Manipur women's football team have defeated Myanmar's Mandalay team 3-1 in a friendly football match.

The match was organised as part of the Sangai Festival aiming to foster a close friendship relation between India and Myanmar. The endeavour is to connect Myanmar with Manipur through sports.

Manipur will take on Sagaing in their next friendly match of the ongoing tournament.

Sagaing and Mandalay team were led by their chief minister Myint Naing along with council of ministers, who also witnessed the match.

A business summit is scheduled to be held between Sagaing and Manipur which will be attended by Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh and Sagaing Chief Minister along with their council of ministers and businessmen for the two states.

Moreover, two CEOs from Korea and Europe will also attend the business summits.

Manipur and Sagaing were landlocked states until the opening of the Indo-Myanmar gate recently. The summit is organised as a part of the celebration of the land link with an aim to discuss the further development of trade and economy between two states. (ANI)