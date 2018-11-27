France condemns deadly 26/11 Mumbai attacks, demands action

New Delhi [India], Nov 27(ANI): On the tenth anniversary of the deadly terror attacks that shook Mumbai on November 26, 2008, the France reiterated its condemnation for all forms of terrorism across the world and demanded that such crimes should not go unpunished.

Acknowledging the same, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Raveesh Kumar cited the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs tweet in French language and quoted them writing, "Ten years to the day after the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, France reiterates its strong condemnation of all forms of terrorist violence. It honours the memory of the many victims of these despicable attacks."

A press statement released by the French Ministry said that such crimes do not go unpunished. It also added that all countries should act decisively against terrorism, to implement the sanctions policy defined by the United Nations Security Council .

Further expressing solidarity with India, the press statement further read that France stands with India in the fight against terrorism, which is one of the pillars of the Franco-Indian strategic partnership.

Mumbai came to a standstill on this very day a decade ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists entered the financial capital of India through a sea route from Pakistan and conducted a series of coordinated shootings and bombing attacks across the city.

On November 26, 2008 multiple attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel in city of Mumbai over a span of four days, killing 166 people and injuring over 300.(ANI)