CALIFORNIA, U.S. - After spending 17 years at the world's largest online retailer, top Amazon executive Dave Stephenson has now been hired by Airbnb, to lead the company's financial operations.

Stephenson, who served last as the Vice President and CFO of Amazon's Worldwide Consumer Organization, is set to join Airbnb, as the company's new Chief Financial Officer.

In his role at Amazon's Worldwide Consumer Organization, Stephenson was responsible for all responsible for all global website sales at Amazon.

Stephenson, who became yet another Amazon executive to be poached by Airbnb this year, is set to join the holiday homes rental giant in January 2019.

His appointment as Airbnb's new CFO comes at the end of the company's ten-month-long search to replace Laurence Tosi, who stepped down from his role at the company in February this year.

Announcing Stephenson's appointment in a blog post on Monday, Airbnb wrote, “In his most recent role, Stephenson oversaw gross merchandise sales in excess of $250 billion and helped the business achieve double-digit revenue and operating profit growth over the past four years."

Airbnb, that has become the most valuable start-up in Silicon Valley and is only behind Uber, was valued by investors at $31 billion last year.

Earlier this year, Airbnb's Chief Executive Brian Chesky announced that the company would not go public this year.

However, now, Stephenson's appointment as the company's new CFO has raised the possibility of its much anticipated IPO in 2019.

On Monday, Chesky said in a statement, "Dave is one of the best financial operators in the world and there's no one better prepared to serve as our CFO. I'm proud of everything we've achieved, but Airbnb is just getting started. In the years ahead, Dave will be Airbnb's quarterback for long-term growth, driving us to be even more efficient and leverage what makes Airbnb unique to create new businesses and continue to expand."