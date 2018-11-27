MICHIGAN, U.S. - As part of its sweeping cost-cutting plans unveiled on Monday, America's largest automaker, General Motors announced that it would halt production at five of its plants in North America.

The Detroit-based auto giant said that starting next year, it would halt production of cars at two factories in the U.S. and at one plant in Canada.

The company also said that it would halt operations at two of its transmission plants in the U.S. in 2019.

However, in a bid to trim costs and boost its profits, GM also announced plans to cut 15 percent of white-collar workers in North America.

Overall, GM said that it is planning to cut more than 14,000 blue-collar and salaried jobs.

After making the announcement on Monday, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra told reporters in a conference call, "We are taking this action now while the company and the economy are strong to keep ahead of changing market conditions. The cuts will make GM lean and agile as we aim to lead in autonomous and lead in electric vehicles."

GM announced that its three car factories impacted by the move are in Lordstown, Ohio; the Detroit-Hamtramck plant; and its plant in Oshawa, Ontario.

While the Lordstown plant makes the Chevrolet Cruze compact, the company's Detroit-Hamtramck plant produces the Chevrolet Volt, Buick LaCrosse and Cadillac CT6 and the Canadian plant in Ontario makes the Chevrolet Impala.

Further, production at GM's transmission plants in the Baltimore area and in Warren, Michigan will also cease from next year.

Its plans for the five factories will result in 3,300 production workers being laid off in the U.S., while 3,000 workers will lose their jobs in Canada.

Further, GM will layoff 8,000 of its salaried staff.

According to the company's plans, it will set aside up to $2 billion in cash to pay for the job reductions.

Further, GM CEO said that that company would take non-cash charges against its pretax earnings of about $1.8 billion.

Barra said that the charges will affect earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

Following the announcement, investors reacted positively, sending GM's shares to their highest level since July.

However, the decision by the automaker and the subsequent job losses sparked protests in both the U.S. and Canada.

Reports noted that an hour after the company unveiled its cost-cutting plan on Monday, workers at its Oshawa plant walked out in the heavy rain.

Protesters wearing ponchos with the logo of the Unifor labour union, waved red flags and blocked truck entrances.

Commenting on the automaker's plans, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had expressed his “deep disappointment” to the GM CEO.

Trudeau said that the country's government is looking at measures to help jobless GM workers “get back on their feet.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. President Donald Trump, who announced early on in his presidency that he would add more auto jobs in the country and even warned carmakers against opening plants in Mexico to cut costs - reacted angrily to GM's announcement.

Trump told reporters that he had spoken to the GM CEO after the company unveiled its cost cutting plans.

The U.S. President said, "I spoke to her and I stressed the fact that I am not happy with what she did.”

Trump also recalled that nearly ten years back, the U.S. government rescued GM after its bankruptcy filing.

He told reporters, “You know, the United States saved General Motors and for her (CEO Barra) to take that company out of Ohio is not good. I think she’s going to put something back in soon.”