Tue, 27 Nov 2018

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
3
Warsaw

Europe

Section
Ukraine's naval vessels captured by Russia, sparking anger

MOSCOW, Russia - In an incident on Sunday, that has triggered a dangerous new crisis between Russia and Ukraine, both ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Dozens arrested in France as protesters clash with police

PARIS, France - Tens of thousands of protesters in France continued to take to the streets protesting against rising fuel ...

Hilton's unparalleled hospitality travels from India to Europe

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): As destination weddings, International meetings and incentives and film shoots are gaining traction among ...

Bok players of year: Our ?podium?

Cape Town - There were several others worthy of "honourable mentions" along the 14-Test way, but in the end I ...

Fugitive Kazakh Banker, Nazarbaev Foe Sentenced To Life In Prison

A vocal critic of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his government, fugitive former banker Mukhtar Ablyazov, has been convicted in ...

International

Section
Trump challenged over his Saudi defense in Khashoggi killing

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Days after Turkey accused the U.S. President Donald Trump of turning a blind eye in the sensational ...

Ukraine's naval vessels captured by Russia, sparking anger

MOSCOW, Russia - In an incident on Sunday, that has triggered a dangerous new crisis between Russia and Ukraine, both ...

Aleppo gas attack: Russia launches airstrikes against rebels

ALEPPO, Syria - Alleging that Syrian rebels carried out a chemical weapons attack in the government-held Aleppo city on Sunday ...

Uganda party boat capsizes on Lake Victoria, killing 29

KAMPALA, Uganda - In a tragic incident, at least 29 people were killed after an overcrowded cruise boat from Uganda ...

Scientists issue stark climate change warning to the U.S.

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A major U.S. Government report on climate change released this week, has issued a stark warning to ...

'Russia indisputably poses a far greater threat to U.K.'

LONDON, U.K. - With ties between the United Kingdom and Russia worsening in recent months, the new British Army chief ...

Movie Review

The Stendhal Syndrome [Blu-Ray]
Stendhal Syndrome

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More