Russia slams USA over Venezuela crisis at UN

New York [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Russia has slammed the United States over the burgeoning political crisis in Venezuela and expressed "regret" that the UN Security Council was being drawn into the "unscrupulous games".

"Today

's event convened by the American delegation with the only goal to keep destabilizing the situation in Venezuela by imposing own attitudes and solutions to the problems it (Venezuela) has been faced with recently," TASS quoted Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenz

ia, as saying at an emergency called by the US.

Nebenzia outlined, "The meeting we all have to attend is another part of the US strategy to change power in Venezuela. We regret that the Security Council is being drawn into those unscrupulous games."

He also lambasted European nations for giving an eight-day ultimatum to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to hold fresh elections, outlining that it undermined the country's sovereignty.

"Unconditionally, crisis are better to be avoided than solved. However, you suggest a specific solution to this crisis, giving an eight-day ultimatum. You totally ignore Venezuela

's sovereignty by imposing the solutions suitable to you (on Caracas)," he stated.

"We vehemently condemn those who are pushing Venezuelan society into an abyss of deadly strife," the Russian envoy stressed, adding that Maduro enjoyed "evident support" amongst the people, unlike opposition leader Juan Guaido.

He further dismissed the idea of Maduro seeking Russia's protection amid the crisis. "I don't think he needs our protection. He is the constitutional president, he has his army. I don't think he needs protection."

Nebenzia's comments were made at the same event where the US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, labelled Maduro's regime in Venezuela as an "illegitimate mafia state" and called for all nations to "pick sides" in the crisis.

On January 23, Guaido, the opposition leader and National Assembly President, proclaimed himself as President of Venezuela to crowds of cheering protesters. He was immediately recognised as interim President by the USA.

The elected President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, labelled it as a coup attempt by the US authorities and severed all ties with the country. Countries like Russia, Bolivia, Iran, and Turkey have extended their support to Maduro and slammed international interference in the South American nation. (ANI)