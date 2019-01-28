Mon, 28 Jan 2019

Irish language speakers ecouraged to apply for translator roles at EU

DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish language speakers are being strongly encouraged to apply for positions as Irish Translators in European Union ...

Military Parade Marks 75th Anniversary Of End Of Siege Of Leningrad

Russias second-largest city is marking the 75th anniversary of the lifting of Nazi Germanys devastating Siege of Leningrad during World ...

Russia slams USA over Venezuela crisis at UN

New York [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Russia has slammed the United States over the burgeoning political crisis in Venezuela and ...

Russia Detains Cafe Owner After Deadly Blast In Saratov Region

Russian authorities say they have detained the owner of a cafe in the western Saratov region where an explosion killed ...

Djokovic topples Nadal to lift record seventh Australian Open title

Melbourne (Australia), Jan 27 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic clinched his record seventh Australian Open title with a straight-sets ...

A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 27

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, January 27, 2019, and picked headlines ...

Substantial damages for Melania Trump over newspaper article

  LONDON, UK - In another blow to the media, London's The Daily Telegraph has been forced to apologise to ...

Man accused of shooting dead 5 people being sought in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana - A 21-year old man accused of shooting dead his mother and father, and three other people, ...

Venezuela on brink of collapse, thousands fleeing country

  GENEVA, Switzerland - The intense power struggle in Venezuela is turning ugly with reports that at least 20 people ...

Sydney man inflicts multiple injuries on 8-week old baby daughter

SYDNEY, Australia - Physical abuse of a child reached a new low on Friday afternoon in Sydney when an 8-week ...

Shutdown could resume in 3 weeks if no permanent deal is reached

  WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday agreed with Congress to re-open the government, ending a crippling ...

Unsecured database with millions of financial documents leaked

  CALIFORNIA, U.S. - A trove of over 24 million financial and banking documents from some of the biggest banks ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

