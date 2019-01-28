CALIFORNIA, U.S. - A project that is being personally spearheaded by the Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg has begun to unfold at the world's largest social media company and is aimed at easing communication across various networks.

Facebook has revealed plans for a huge technical operation that will lead to the integration of the collection of messaging apps that the company owns.

As part of the project, Facebook has said that it will integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger "to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks."

According to Facebook, work on the project has already begun and involves switching more of its messaging products to end-to-end encryption.

A Facebook spokeswoman has said, "We want to build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private. We're working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and are considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks."

End-to-end encryption makes it impossible for anyone to snoop on conversations sent between recipients.

The spokeswoman added, "As you would expect, there is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work."

The company has clarified that the stand-alone apps will remain separate but the messaging infrastructure behind them will be unified into one system.

Facebook has added that it is currently only in the early stages of beginning the integration.

It said that it is hoping hopes to complete the project by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

The New York Times, which first reported on the story, noted that each app will be reconfigured to use the same technology behind-the-scenes.

It revealed that this is a personal project of Zuckerberg and will eventually allow users to communicate between apps.

However, the report also noted that Zuckerberg's championing of the plan to connect the messaging system had caused "internal strife" within the company.

It also revealed that this integration was part of the reason that the founders of both Instagram and WhatsApp left the company last year.

The current project comes as part of Facebook's efforts to integrate parts of its three messaging services - that has been ongoing for a while now.

Earlier, Facebook added a feature that allows users to share an Instagram Story post on a Facebook account.

With the implementation of this project, Facebook would not have to develop competing versions of new features, since currently, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger run as separate and competing products.

Further, experts have noted that this integration could provide businesses with the option of cross-platform messaging to reach potential customers.

Facebook too could boost its targeted advertising efforts by sharing data across the three platforms.

Overall, the integration is also set to help Facebook increase the amount of time people spend on the three platforms.