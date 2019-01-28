Mon, 28 Jan 2019

Irish language speakers ecouraged to apply for translator roles at EU

DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish language speakers are being strongly encouraged to apply for positions as Irish Translators in European Union ...

Maduro open for talks over political crisis

Caracas [Venezuela], Jan 27 (ANI): Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday said he is open for talks with the international ...

Military Parade Marks 75th Anniversary Of End Of Siege Of Leningrad

Russias second-largest city is marking the 75th anniversary of the lifting of Nazi Germanys devastating Siege of Leningrad during World ...

Russia slams USA over Venezuela crisis at UN

New York [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Russia has slammed the United States over the burgeoning political crisis in Venezuela and ...

Russia Detains Cafe Owner After Deadly Blast In Saratov Region

Russian authorities say they have detained the owner of a cafe in the western Saratov region where an explosion killed ...

Djokovic topples Nadal to lift record seventh Australian Open title

Melbourne (Australia), Jan 27 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic clinched his record seventh Australian Open title with a straight-sets ...

Two bombs tear through Philippine cathedral during mass, killing 27

MANILA, Philippines - Twin bombings tore through a Roman Catholic cathedral in the Philippines on Sunday, killing at least 27 ...

Brazil iron dam collapse: 40 dead, at least 300 remain missing

BRUMADINHO, Brazil - Authorities in Brazil said that rescue operations after the collapse of a dam in the country continued ...

Floods in Indonesia kills nearly 70 as quake rattles Maluku

JAKARTA, Indonesia - As the number of flood-related casualties continued to rise in Indonesia, the disaster-prone archipelago was struck by ...

North Korea prepares for second summit with the U.S. President

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Days after exchanging pleasant letters with each other, the U.S. President Donald Trump and the North ...

China warns the U.S. over its provocative naval maneuver

WASHINGTON, U.S. - With trade tensions already high between the world's two largest economies - the U.S. and China - ...

Minas Gerais state in Brazil in shock after dam burst

  SAO PAULO, Brazil - The death toll has escalated following Friday's bursting of a dam at an iron ore ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

