Russias oldest steamboat, N.V. Gogol, was built during the Russian Empire. However, instead of being relegated to the role of a museum or monument like many ships, its still ferrying passengers along Russias northern rivers. The oldest passenger vessel in Russia, the steamboat N.V. Gogol, is still in service. In 2019 it celebrates its 108th anniversary.

Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka Launched in 1911, for its entire life the steamboat has served on the rivers in the north of Russia, connecting dozens of small towns between Vologda and Arkhangelsk.

Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka During its life, the steamboat has witnessed the fall of two empires and the birth of the modern Russian state. Unlike many vessels, it's never been renamed and has always honoured the great Russian writer Nikolay Gogol, known for both his terrifying and satirical prose, which are still widely read today.

Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka During the Civil War (1917-1922) the vessel was used as a military transport/floating hospital - the same role it played during WWII.

Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka In 1972 the ship faced destruction after the powers that be earmarked N.V. Gogol for the scrap heap. Fortunately, it was turned into a resort base for the workers of the Zvezdochka ship repair factory instead.

Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka After just a year of being a floating resort, the ship reverted back to ferrying passenger traffic. Officials decided that despite its age, N.V. Gogol was still in good enough shape to continue its service on Russia's rivers. It was too early to write it off.

Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka Russia's oldest ship has needed repair work to keep it going. The last major renovation took place in the mid-1990s: it was modernized and it was decked out with new cozy cabins.

Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka Today N.V. Gogol has 29 rooms, (including two luxes), which can host up to 53 passengers.

Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka Notable passengers of the steamboat include Swedish royal couple King Karl XVI Gustav and Queen Silvia, who enjoyed a trip back in 2001.

Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka N.V. Gogol is not the only veteran ship in the country. The Russian Navy has another dinosaur among its ranks in the form of a 104-year-old vessel called Kommuna, which is still serving as a submarine salvage ship in the Black Sea.

Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

ship Subscribe

to our newsletter!

Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox

We've got more than 1,5 million followers on Facebook. Join them! Read more All hands on deck: 5 famous ship-museums in RussiaDid you know the Russian Navy has its own dinosaur?Top 10 vessels that glorified the Russian Navy