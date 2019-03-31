Sun, 31 Mar 2019

Europe

UK prepares for last throw of dice as exit from EU looms

LONDON, UK - On the day that the United Kingdom was supposed to exit from the European Union, members of parliament ...

Nasdaq has best quarterly gain in 7 years

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to send the first quarter of the calendar year out ...

Got R1.4m? Buy one of these ghost villages in Spain

A demographic shift has left the Spanish countryside with hundreds of ghost villages, telling tales of people like Gustavo Iglesias. ...

Solskjaer sings praises of Rashford, Pogba

Cape Town - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are incredibly important to the ...

Shinkwin joins Suri at top in Indian Open

New Delhi - England's Callum Shinkwin hit an impressive four-under to join American golfer Julian Suri in the lead at ...

Trump, Russia and the Mueller report: Is it really case closed?

A two-year investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between US President Donald Trump's campaign and the ...

International

Two companies, 7 individuals conspired to defraud U.S. military

WASHINGTON DC - Two South Korean companies on Friday pleaded guilty to rigging bids on contracts involving the U.S. military. ...

George Clooney calls for bocott on 9 hotels owned by Brunei

LOS ANGELES, Hollywood - Actor George Clooney has come out swinging against the sultanate of Brunei Darussalami (more commonly known ...

Canada issues travel warning for visits to Britain

OTTAWA, Canada - Canadians travelling or living in the UK are being told by their government to be highly cautious. ...

Golan belongs to Syria, says Saudi Arabia

TUNIS, Tunisia - In a major speech during the ministerial session in advance of the Arab League Summit due to ...

Record rises in land and ocean temperatures worrying WMO

The increasing number of natural disasters and dangers linked to climate change, highlighted in a major UN  report  released on ...

Movie Review

Pinocchio [Blu-Ray]