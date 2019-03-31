Solskjaer sings praises of Rashford, Pogba

Cape Town - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba are incredibly important to the club's future success.

Pogba has been consistently linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with the France midfielder admitting his desire to one day play for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Rashford is currently close to agreeing a new contract to stay with his boyhood club and Solskjaer insists the star pair can achieve their ambitions at United.

"I would believe so, that's our aim as a club to be achieving what we have done in the past," the manager said.

"That is the expectation here and of course we are hoping to build a team strong enough worthy of the history of the club.

"Yeah (they are two players we can build on), and you have got loads of players who you can build a team around and those are the two that you asked me about. They are vital for our future."