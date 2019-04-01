Mon, 01 Apr 2019

Chair and co-owner of Russia's S7 Airlines killed in small plane crash

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia - The head of the biggest domestic airline in Russia has died in a private plane crash. Natalia ...

UK prepares for last throw of dice as exit from EU looms

LONDON, UK - On the day that the United Kingdom was supposed to exit from the European Union, members of parliament ...

Nasdaq has best quarterly gain in 7 years

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to send the first quarter of the calendar year out ...

Comedian Zelenskyy Ahead In Ukrainian Presidential Election

KYIV -- Comedian and political novice Volodymyr Zelenskyy secured the most votes in Ukraines presidential election but fell short of ...

Gloves Come Off As Zelenskyy, Poroshenko Look Ahead To Ukraine Runoff

KYIV -- The predicted winners of the first round of Ukraine's presidential election came out swinging at their election-night parties ...

Erdogan Party Leads In Local Turkish Elections

Turks on March 31 voted in municipal elections, which were widely seen as a test for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ...

2 U.S. Marines killed in training mission near Yuma, Arizona

YUMA, Arizona - Two U.S. Marine pilots have been killed during a training mission on Saturday night. The two were ...

U.S. to no longer support Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration out of the blue has stopped foreign aid to three countries in Central America, because ...

Bolton condemns Maduro for using foreign military to remain in power

WASHINGTON DC - The Trump administration has condemned Russian military assistance provided to the Maduro government in Venezuela, describing it ...

Two companies, 7 individuals conspired to defraud U.S. military

WASHINGTON DC - Two South Korean companies on Friday pleaded guilty to rigging bids on contracts involving the U.S. military. ...

George Clooney calls for bocott on 9 hotels owned by Brunei

LOS ANGELES, Hollywood - Actor George Clooney has come out swinging against the sultanate of Brunei Darussalami (more commonly known ...

