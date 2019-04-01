BEIJING, China - China is to extend a deadline which would have seen new tariffs on U.S.-manufactured automobiles and auto parts imposed on 1 April.

Chinas State Council announced the decision on Sunday, saying it was a goodwill gesture that recognised that the United States had also delayed the iontroduction of new tariffs on Chinese-made goods.

The State Council said the measure meant for, continuing to create a good atmosphere for the ongoing trade negotiations between both sides.

It is a positive reaction to the U.S. decision to delay tariff hikes and a concrete action adopted to promote bilateral trade negotiations.

We hope the U.S. can work together with China, accelerate negotiations and make concrete efforts towards the goal of terminating trade tensions, the State Council statement said.

China's proposed 25% tariffs were originally slated to apply from 1 January but were suspended for three months. Sunday's statement did not specify how long this time the tariffs would be suspended for, saying the date would be separately announced.

U.S. and Chinese trade officials completed a round of trade negotiations in Beijing last week.

The talks will resume this week in Washington.