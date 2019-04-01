Get a daily dose of Poland Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia - The head of the biggest domestic airline in Russia has died in a private plane crash. Natalia ...
LONDON, UK - On the day that the United Kingdom was supposed to exit from the European Union, members of parliament ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied on Friday to send the first quarter of the calendar year out ...
Angela Merkel will this week stage her most significant intervention in the Brexit process in more than two years, as ...
The Turkish lira fell after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party looked set to lose control of key cities in ...
ISTANBUL - VOA's Turkish and Kurdish services contributed to this report. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party suffered heavy losses ...
YUMA, Arizona - Two U.S. Marine pilots have been killed during a training mission on Saturday night. The two were ...
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration out of the blue has stopped foreign aid to three countries in Central America, because ...
WASHINGTON DC - The Trump administration has condemned Russian military assistance provided to the Maduro government in Venezuela, describing it ...
WASHINGTON DC - Two South Korean companies on Friday pleaded guilty to rigging bids on contracts involving the U.S. military. ...
LOS ANGELES, Hollywood - Actor George Clooney has come out swinging against the sultanate of Brunei Darussalami (more commonly known ...