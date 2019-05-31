Fri, 31 May 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information

Europe

Section
US seeks to extradite ex-NGO worker over Syria aid fraud scandal

A former logistics officer for Irish NGO GOAL was detained last year in Ukraine and is now facing US extradition ...

MEA welcomes Jaishankar back, this time as Minister

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday welcomed Subrahmanyam Jaishankar back to its folds, ...

Russia, Poland arrive for FIH Series Finals

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 31 (ANI): As Odisha prepares to host FIH Series Finals, teams from Russia and Poland arrived ...

Pele meets with Obama in Brazil

Sao Paulo - Pele met with former US president Barack Obama in Sao Paulo Thursday where the pair discussed how ...

Inter Milan name Antonio Conte as coach

Italy - Inter Milan on Friday announced the appointment of former Italy manager Antonio Conte as coach with the ambition ...

Recent UEFA Champions League winners

Madrid - Recent winners of the UEFA Champions League ahead of the 2018/19 final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in ...

International

Section
Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

UN: Political will must be found to tackle climate change

Further inaction on climate change is "simply not an option", United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in an opinion ...

Myanmar reporters who spent 511 days in jail honored

NEW YORK CITY, New York - Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, the two Reuters journalists who were jailed in ...

NY man alleged to have murdered daughter-in-law added to Top 10

NEW YORK, New York - On Wednesday the FBI made an addition to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.Eugene Palmer, ...

UN Security Council scolded over inaction on Syria War

NEW YORK, New York - Just a week after the UN Security Council was pressured to take action on the ...

Movie Review

McCabe & Mrs. Miller [Blu-Ray]