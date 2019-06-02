Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Europe

Section
Leander Paes, Benoit Paire crash out of French Open men's doubles

Paris [France], June 1 (ANI): The men's doubles pair of Leander Paes and Benoit Paire crashed out of the French ...

Massive Explosions Hit Russian Munitions Plant, Dozens Injured

An explosives plant in central Russia has been hit by a series of massive blasts, and emergency officials say dozens ...

Iran, Turkey to Establish Joint Bank to Promote Trade

Iran and Turkey are reportedly planning to establish a joint bank to promote trade in the face of the US ...

Grief as Arsenal 'Invincibles' star killed in car crash

Madrid - Former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Spain star Jose Antonio Reyes has been killed in a car crash, his ...

Marquez snatches pole for Italian MotoGP

Mugello - Defending world champion Marc Marquez snatched pole position for Sunday's Italian MotoGP with the Honda rider setting a ...

Carapaz in pink on eve of Giro d'Italia finish

Croce d'Aune - Ecuador's Richard Carapaz of Movistar closed in on overall victory by holding the Giro d'Italia leader's pink ...

International

Section
Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

UN: Political will must be found to tackle climate change

Further inaction on climate change is "simply not an option", United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in an opinion ...

Movie Review

