Libya: 18 injured after two explosions rock Derna

Derna [Libya], Jun 2 (ANI): Around 18 people were injured after two bomb-laden cars exploded near the headquarters of the Libyan National Army (LNA) here, according to local media reports on Sunday.

This comes as more than 90,000 people have been displaced ever since the armed conflict between Khalifa Haftar-led army and UN-backed government broke out in Tripoli on April 12.

Fighting broke out after the Khalifa Haftar-led LNA launched their offensive to retake Tripoli, which is controlled by forces backed by the UN-backed interim government known as the Government of National Accord (GNA), according to Sputnik.

Libya has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of its dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The LNA-backed parliament controls the east of Libya, while the UN-backed GNA governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

While the US government has primarily backed the GNA which is led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, American diplomats and military officers have maintained contacts with Russia backed Haftar.

Most of the international community has urged for a peaceful resolution to the intense fighting which has ensued in the African nation.

Over 450 people have lost their lives, while 2,100 others have been injured ever since the in-fighting began, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). (ANI)