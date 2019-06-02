Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Libya: 18 injured after two explosions rock Derna

Derna [Libya], Jun 2 (ANI): Around 18 people were injured after two bomb-laden cars exploded near the headquarters of the ...

Russia: 82 injured in blast at TNT factory

Dzerzhinsk [Russia], Jun 2 (ANI): At least 82 people sustained injuries in a series of explosions and a consequent fire ...

Pro-Palestine march in Germany amidst anti-Semitism concerns

Berlin [Germany], Jun 2 (ANI): Against the backdrop of growing concerns over the rise in anti-semitic crimes in Germany, an ...

Liverpool beats Tottenham to lift Champions League title

Madrid [Spain], Jun 2 (ANI): Liverpool FC were crowned as the Champions League champions on Saturday as they defeated Tottenham ...

Liverpool crowned Champions League winners

Madrid - Mohamed Salah's early penalty and a late goal by Divock Origi steered Liverpool to a sixth Champions League ...

Wiesberger nabs quarter-final spot in Belgium

Antwerp - Bernd Wiesberger continued his incredible comeback to advance to the quarter-finals of the Belgian Knockout at Rinkven International ...

Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

They Live by Night [Blu-Ray]