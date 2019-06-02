Sun, 02 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information

Europe

Section
Russia in Africa: can it offer an alternative to the US and China?

Russia has never had an African colony. It stayed out of the scramble for Africa, only engaging with African states ...

Iran Exporting Nano Towels to Iraq, Azerbaijan, Georgia

An Iranian knowledge-based company has managed to export over 70 tonnes of anti-bacterial nano-towels, worth $600,000, to Georgia, Iraq, and ...

Czech teenager Vondrousova into French Open quarters

Paris - Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova raced into her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Sunday with ...

Liverpool's Champions League party moves to England

Liverpool - Liverpool's celebrations stretched long into the night after they became six-time European champions with goals from Mohamed Salah ...

Martic into first Slam quarter-final in Paris

Paris - Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final on Sunday with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 ...

Klopp predicts more good times ahead for Liverpool

Madrid - A first trophy in seven years for Liverpool, and a first win in seven finals for Jurgen Klopp. ...

International

Section
Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

Movie Review

They Live by Night [Blu-Ray]