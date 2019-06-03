Mon, 03 Jun 2019

Europe

Section
Banyana hammered by Norway in final WC warm-up game

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana went down 7-2 in an international friendly match against Norway on Sunday at Stade Moulonguet ...

Trump Begins Europe Trip in Britain

U.S. President Donald Trump is in Britain for a two-day visit that includes meeting with the royal family, a state ...

Environmental reporting can help protect citizens in emerging democracies

What happens when an illegally logged tree falls or poachers kill endangered brown bears in the forest, but there's no ...

Trump slams Russia, Syria, Iran for 'bombing the hell out' of Idlib

Washington [USA], Jun 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) slammed Russia, Syria and Iran for "killing ...

Trump: Stop Bombing, Killing in Syria's Idlib

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is demanding Syria, Russia and Iran stop 'bombing the hell out of Idlib province in ...

British Airways Resumes Flights to Pakistan

British Airways on Sunday resumed service to Pakistan after a more than decade long hiatus.BA stopped flying to Pakistan in ...

International

Section
U.S. wants Asia Pacific countries to increase role in regional defense

SINGAPORE, Singapore - The U.S. military is heavily invested in the Asia Pacific region and wants other countries to invest ...

Trump gets stuck into Mexico, says America has had enough

WASHINGTON DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that 'America has had enough with Mexico,' contending that it is an 'abuser' ...

Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Movie Review

Velvet Buzzsaw