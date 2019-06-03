WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser is to leave the White House, the president said Sunday.

While White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett is to go, a "a very talented replacement" is ready to take on the role and he will be named after Mr Trump returns from his visit to Britain, Ireland and France.

The announcement of Mr Hassett's departure was made on Mr Trump's Twitter page.

"Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the Administration, will be leaving shortly. His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S.," the president tweeted on Sunday night before departing on his overseas trip.

Hassett served as a scholar of fiscal policy at the conservative American Enterprise Institute think tank before being fingered for the top economics job in the White House in 2017.

The role of the Council of Economic Advisers, which Hassett headed is:

- to assist and advise the President in the preparation of the Economic Report;

- to gather timely and authoritative information concerning economic developments and economic trends, both current and prospective, to analyze and interpret such information in the light of the policy declared in section 2 for the purpose of determining whether such developments and trends are interfering, or are likely to interfere, with the achievement of such policy, and to compile and submit to the President studies relating to such developments and trends;

- to appraise the various programs and activities of the Federal Government in the light of the policy declared in section 2 for the purpose of determining the extent to which such programs and activities are contributing, and the extent to which they are not contributing, to the achievement of such policy, and to make recommendations to the President with respect thereto;

- to develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster and promote free competitive enterprise, to avoid economic fluctuations or to diminish the effects thereof, and to maintain employment, production, and purchasing power;

- to make and furnish such studies, reports thereon, and recommendations with respect to matters of Federal economic policy and legislation as the President may request.

(Photo credit: Samuel Corum, New York Times).