Sat, 29 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information

Europe

Section
Drug use across the globe trending higher says UN report

NEW YORK, New York - Opioids, which include both heroin and legal pain relievers, were responsible for around two-thirds of ...

Fur farming in Ireland to be phased out

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government on Tuesday made a decision to ban fur farming in the country.Ireland will join ...

Who are you? Guide to Wimbledon stars' first round rivals

London - Wimbledon gets underway at the All England Club on Monday where Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber are the ...

Putin Says Liberalism Obsolete; Elton John Disagrees

NEW YORK - Elton John on Friday called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying that liberalism is "obsolete" and ...

Trump Praises Saudi Crown Prince at G-20 Meeting

VOA's White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman in Osaka, Japan, and Dorian Jones in Istanbul contributed to this report.U.S. President ...

Eastern Libyan Forces Will Impose Flight Ban from Libya to Turkey

BENGHAZI, LIBYA - Eastern Libyan forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar will ban any commercial flights from Libya to Turkey ...

International

Section
U.S. president praises Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...

Evidence needed to establish attacker of oil tankers, says UAE

MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...

World leaders convene in Japan for 2019 G20

On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...

U.S. president says Iran leaders are 'selfish' and 'stupid'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...

U.S. government no longer able to police morality in trademark law

When is a brand too scandalous to register as a trademark? According to the United States Supreme Court, there may ...

UN security council told Iran pact must be kept on foot

NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations believes the Iran nuclear deal should be salvaged, arguing that there is ...

Movie Review

Mission: ImpossibleFallout [Blu-Ray]