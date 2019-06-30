Sun, 30 Jun 2019

Death Toll Rises To Five People In Flood-Stricken Siberian Region

Russian emergency officials have raised the death toll to five people and say that at least six settlements are still ...

Libya's GNA says US missiles found at captured Haftar base

Military officials with Libya's United Nations-recognised government say they have seized United States-made weapons at a base they captured from ...

At Least Three Killed As Siberian Region Is Ravaged By Floods

Russian emergency officials say at least three people have been killed in devastating flooding that has forced hundreds of evacuations ...

Putin, Elton John Spar Over 'Liberalism,' Gay Rights

Russian President Vladimir Putin and British rock star Elton John have sparred over whether 'liberalism' was dead and over Russian ...

Fritz tames Querrey to lift Eastbourne title

Cape Town - American Taylor Fritz claimed his maiden ATP Tour title in Eastbourne, beating compatriot Sam Querrey 6-3, 6-4 ...

Sudan's ruling generals warn opposition ahead of 'millions march'

As demonstrators in Sudan plan to return to the streets on Sunday for mass rallies dubbed the "millions march", the ...

UN Secretary-General speaks of global political warming at G20

OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...

U.S. president praises Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...

Evidence needed to establish attacker of oil tankers, says UAE

MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...

World leaders convene in Japan for 2019 G20

On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...

U.S. president says Iran leaders are 'selfish' and 'stupid'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...

U.S. government no longer able to police morality in trademark law

When is a brand too scandalous to register as a trademark? According to the United States Supreme Court, there may ...

Outlaw King