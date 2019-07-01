Federer hails teenager Gauff's 'great story'

Get a daily dose of Poland Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
London - Cori Gauff, just 15, tackles 39-year-old Venus Williams in a Wimbledon generational clash on Monday with the history-making ...
Udine [Italy], July 1 (ANI): Spain defeated Germany 2-1 to claim their fifth European U21 Championship title at Friuli Stadium ...
ISTANBUL - Turkey said Sunday that six of its nationals were being held by a Libyan force and vowed to ...
Washington [US], Jul 1 (ANI): The US is underestimating the scope of "hybrid warfare" being waged by Russia to undermine ...
KHARTOUM - A Sudanese doctors group says five people have been killed and several seriously wounded in a day of ...
Tripoli [Libya], July 1 (ANI): Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) on Sunday claimed to have destroyed a Turkish drone ...
NORTH KOREA - Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea Sunday, stepping across the border ...
Late one evening, a series of mysterious figures placed powerful bombs outside nine deliberately chosen residences stretching from Boston to ...
TEHRAN, Iran - The Iran foreign affairs ministry has responded to recent calls by U.S. officials, particularly by the U.S. ...
WASHINGTON DC - Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with ...
OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...
OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...