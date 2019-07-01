Mon, 01 Jul 2019

Zelenskiy Heads To Canada To Gather International Support For Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is heading to Toronto for talks with top Canadian officials and to take part in an ...

Report: Iran Breaks Limit On Enriched Uranium Stockpile

The stockpile of Iran's low-enriched uranium has passed the limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world ...

Deutsche Bank plans to cut as many as 20 000 jobs in revamp

Deutsche Bank AG is considering slashing headcount by more than a fifth in what's shaping up to be its biggest ...

Global warming to slash equivalent of 80 million jobs by 2030

As climate change worsens, growing heat stress on workers in agriculture and other sectors will cause a productivity loss equal ...

Italy captain Parisse signs for Toulon

Toulon - Italy captain Sergio Parisse has signed a one-year contract with Toulon, the Top 14 outfit announced on Monday.The ...

Nibali to lead Bahrain-Merida at Tour de France

Paris - Italy's Vincenzo Nibali, 2014 champion and a five-time stage winner on the Tour de France, will lead the ...

U.S. and North Korea agree to restart talks

NORTH KOREA - Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea Sunday, stepping across the border ...

U.S. war on terror now in its second century

Late one evening, a series of mysterious figures placed powerful bombs outside nine deliberately chosen residences stretching from Boston to ...

'We do not respond to resistance and economic terrorism,' says Iran

TEHRAN, Iran - The Iran foreign affairs ministry has responded to recent calls by U.S. officials, particularly by the U.S. ...

First responder to Sep 11 attacks dead at 53

WASHINGTON DC - Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with ...

UN Secretary-General speaks of global political warming at G20

OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...

U.S. president praises Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...

Movie Review

Calling All Earthlings