Mon, 02 Sep 2019

News RELEASES

Europe

Section
How Boris Johnson is planning to thwart the rebel alliance

Suspending the "mother of parliaments" is just the start. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday announced a five-week ...

Time to make fast fashion a problem for its makers, not charities

Returning our old clothes to big fashion chains - rather than taking them to charity stores - could make fast ...

Soderberg holds nerve in playoff to win European Masters

Crans-sur-Sierre - Sebastian Soderberg sunk a birdie in the first hole of a five-man playoff featuring Rory McIlroy to the ...

SA men take team gold at 50km World Championships

Cape Town - The South African men's ultra-distance running outfit clinched the team prize at the 50km World Championships in ...

Emery 'proud' after Arsenal stage thrilling fightback

London - Unai Emery saluted Arsenal's fighting spirit after they hit back from two goals down to salvage a pulsating ...

Pence: United States Will Continue to Support Ukraine

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said the United States will continue to support Ukraine in the country's conflict with Russia ...

International

Section
'Patsy' for Robert Kennedy assassination survives stabbing

SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...

Second shooting rampage to hit Texas this month

ODESSA, Texas - Seven people are dead following a mass shooting on Saturday between the cities of Odessa and Midland, ...

Trump too deport immigrants with disabilities

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration has axed a program that allowed immigrants with serious health conditions, including children and ...

Ebola cases in DRC reach 3,000, of which 2,000 have died

Since the Ebola epidemic struck in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a year ago, almost ...

Man who falsely accused priests of abuse got $5 million payout

With the Catholic Church under legal assault by prosecutors in 14 U.S. states, the case of a former Philadelphia altar ...

Crisis in Yemen becoming catastrophic

ADEN, Yemen - The situation in Yemen is "very fragile", the top United Nations humanitarian official there has warned, noting ...

Movie Review

Mission: Impossible II [Blu-Ray]