France: 33 injured in bus crash

Somme [France], Nov 04 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 33 people were injured on Sunday as a result of a bus crash in the northern French department of Somme, local media reported.

Earlier it was reported that a bus of the FlixBus company overturned on Sunday morning, on its way from Paris to London. At least four people sustained serious injuries, while 29 others received minor injuries, according to Somme authorities.

Le Parisien newspaper said on Sunday that the bus passengers included 11 French nationals, 10 British nationals, five Americans, two Romanians, a Spanish national, an Australian, a Mauritian, a Japanese national and one person from Sri Lanka.

Earlier, some French media reported that Russian citizens were among those injured in the bus accident, but a spokesperson of the Russian Embassy in France told Sputnik that no Russians were affected by the FlixBus accident on Sunday.

FlixBus said in a Sunday statement that it was working with local authorities to determine the exact cause of the accident. (Sputnik/ANI)