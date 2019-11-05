IAAF announces finalists for 2019 Female Rising Star Award

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 5 (ANI): With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the IAAF announced the five finalists for the 2019 Female Rising Star Award to recognise this year's best U20 athlete.

The winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2019 in Monaco on November 23.

The nominees are Britany Anderson, Lemlem Hailu, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Glenda Morejon, and Sha'Carri Richardson.

Britany Anderson from Jamaica who broke the world U20 record in the 100m hurdles, clocking 12.71 seconds.

Lemlem Hailu from Ethiopia had won the world U20 lead at 1500m with a timing of 4:02.97. She is also a 1500m bronze medallist at African Games and semi-finalist at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh from Ukraine broke the world U20 record in the high jump with 2.04m. Silver medallist at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. She is also the European U20 champion.

Glenda Morejon is an Ecuadorian racewalker. She is the world U20 best in the 20km race walk, clocking 1:25:29. She is also world U20 lead and South American U20 record holder in the 10km race walk with 43:04 timing.

Sha'Carri Richardson from the USA had world U20 100m record with 10.75 seconds, world U20 200m record with 22.17 second, and NCAA 100m champion. (ANI)