IAAF announces finalists for 2019 Female Rising Star Award

Get a daily dose of Poland Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.More Information
Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 5 (ANI): With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the ...
Ankara [Turkey], Nov 5 (Sputnik/ANI): Turkish authorities have detained the elder sister of the slain Islamic State terrorist group leader ...
Recent predictions of an increased vulnerability to coastal flooding in southern Vietnam due to rising sea levels are overstated, with ...
WHITE HOUSE - Iran is marking the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran with an ...
The Golden State is on fire, which means that an idea of American utopia is on fire, too.Utopias are the ...
Last week Woolworths announced a new food delivery system, in collaboration with US company TerraCycle, that delivers grocery essentials in ...
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...
WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...