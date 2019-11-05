Tue, 05 Nov 2019

Neymar escapes with warning over Cup final fan slap

Bobigny - Neymar will escape prosecution for an altercation with an opposition supporter after Paris Saint-Germain's surprise defeat in the ...

Hazard's slow start at Madrid gathering pace

Madrid - Eden Hazard is beginning to show glimpses of his best form and it cannot come soon enough for ...

WATCH | 41 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in Greece

Forty-one migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver.The ...

Impeachment transcript shows envoy felt threatened by Trump

The former US ambassador to Kiev told investigators she felt threatened by Donald Trump's words in his call to Ukraine's ...

Spain's Election Candidates Clash Over Catalonia in TV Debate

MADRID - The main candidates to become Spain's next prime minister clashed Monday over how to handle Catalonia's independence drive, ...

IAAF announces finalists for 2019 Female Rising Star Award

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 5 (ANI): With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

