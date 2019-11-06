Azerbaijani Opposition Leader Says He Was 'Tortured' By Baku Police

BAKU -- An opposition leader in Azerbaijan who was arrested before an unauthorized rally in Baku has told a court that he was savagely tortured in police custody.

Tofiq Yaqublu, deputy chairman of the opposition Musavat Party, has been serving a 30-day sentence since his October 19 arrest on charges of failing to obey police orders.

At a hearing before the Baku Court of Appeals on November 2, Yaqublu said prosecutors and judges in Azerbaijan are ignoring his complaints about being handcuffed and beaten by Baku police for more than an hour after his initial arrest.

Yaqublu's daughter told RFE/RL after the hearing that Yaqublu will take his case to the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights if the authorities in Azerbaijan do not "fairly investigate" his complaints and "if the perpetrators are not punished."

Yaqublu was among dozens of opposition activists and supporters who were detained before and during the October 19 protest in central Baku.

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Republished with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036