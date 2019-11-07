Thu, 07 Nov 2019

Why PhDs are good -- for individuals, and for a country

What is the value of a PhD? Is there a need in a developing world country to undertake a PhD ...

Foreign Money Flows Into US Politics

WASHINGTON - Untold amounts of foreign donations are flowing into America's political system, with little accountability or limits.Although election experts ...

How you experience the menopause may have a lot to do with your family

The menopause happens around the age of 50, and for many women, the end of their fertile life is accompanied ...

Why there is no Kurdish nation

Since U.S. troops left their region, roughly 180,000 Kurds of northeastern Syria have been displaced, and over 200 have been ...

Anti-Semitism in the US today is a variation on an old theme

Senators Jacky Rosen and James Lankford, who describe themselves as "a practicing Jewish Democrat from Nevada and a devoted Christian ...

U.S. Increases Assistance Funding To Armenia

YEREVAN -- The U.S. Embassy in Yerevan says President Donald Trump's administration has increased assistance funding to Armenia to more ...

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

