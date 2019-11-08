Prague - World No 2 and recent WTA Finals semi-finalist Karolina Pliskova said on Thursday she was parting ways with her Spanish coach Conchita Martinez.

Her manager and husband Michal Hrdlicka told the Czech news agency CTK they were in talks with a new coach, without disclosing the name.

Pliskova hired Martinez during last year's US Open and she immediately won the Pacific Open in Tokyo.

She went on to win four WTA tournaments this year and reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and at last week's WTA Finals where she bowed out to world number one and later champion Ashleigh Barty.