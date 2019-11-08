Fri, 08 Nov 2019

Fair in Warsaw

Europe

FBM to organise programs in Austria, Germany, Canada on Nov 13

London [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) has announced to organise programs in Austria, Germany, and Canada ...

This innovative campaign increased tourism in small town in Europe

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 7 (ANI): An innovative advertisement campaign has made the small town, Vilnius, a must-visit destination for ...

Pompeo Urges World To Address Iran's 'Nuclear Provocations'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Iran's actions call for all nations to reject its "nuclear extortion" and take ...

Cilic pulls out of Croatia's Davis Cup squad due to injury

Zagreb - Defending champions Croatia will be without Marin Cilic in the Davis Cup finals later this month after the ...

FICCI Ladies organisation to host 12th IWEC awards and conference

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) to host the 12th Annual Awards and Conference of International Women's ...

India celebrates Diwali with BMW Motorrad

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during ...

International

Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Movie Review

