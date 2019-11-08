India celebrates Diwali with BMW Motorrad

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BMW G 310 motorcycles have seen a stellar rise in popularity during Navratras, Dussera and Diwali with over 600 bookings, the highest number of bookings ever in the festive season for BMW Motorrad.

"BMW Motorrad has an extremely aspirational and distinguished set of products that have gained immense popularity and trust amongst the motorcycling community in India. Together with highly competitive cost of ownership and steadily expanding outreach throughout the country, BMW Motorrad has created a very strong position for itself in the premium motorcycle segment. All these factors have contributed to the remarkable success of BMW G 310 motorcycles during the festive season exceeding all expectations. For our customers, the irresistible festive offer was the best Diwali gift as they realized their dream to own the ultimate riding machine. With BMW Motorrad community growing strongly in the country, we will continue to set new benchmarks in our performance," said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.

BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017. Currently, BMW Motorrad range of products and services are available at 23 touch-points across 16 cities in the country.

Newly conceived from scratch, the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS represent everything BMW Motorrad stands for and mark its foray into the sub-500 cc segment in India. BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally-produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India.

The BMW G 310 R embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster. It offers precisely what is needed for performance and comfort. It masters a range of disciplines; it's just as happy winding its way nimbly and flexibly through the narrow city streets as it is travelling along country roads.

The BMW G 310 GS can be identified as a genuine GS at first sight; a highly contemporary product with a level of versatility that is currently unrivalled in the segment. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust over tough terrain, its agility opens up a whole new world of riding experience. Extremely compact, yet mature and comfortable, it is the perfect companion for adventures of everyday riding.

