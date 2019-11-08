Fri, 08 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
6
Mist in Warsaw

Europe

Section
Scandal-hit Placido Domingo withdraws from Tokyo Olympic event

Tokyo - Scandal-hit opera star Placido Domingo, who is facing multiple sexual harassment accusations, announced on Friday he would withdraw ...

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity introduces Club by Pullman

New Delhi [India] Nov 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): Club by Pullman is a perfect blend of luxury and comfort with distinctive amenities, ...

Passenger demand continues on moderate upward path: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 8 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released global passenger traffic results for September showing ...

Australia roll dice for Fed Cup final with France

Perth - Captain Alicia Molik on Friday gambled with Ajla Tomljanovic instead of Samantha Stosur to play singles for Australia ...

Martin Schfer: Lessons from the fall of the Berlin Wall

.On Saturday, we are celebrating 30 years since the Berlin Wall came down. Germans do not tend to use superlatives. ...

Strong Earthquake Reported In Northwest Iran Near Tabriz

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 has struck in northwest Iran, state television has reported.There are no immediate reports ...

International

Section
New York AG says Trump breached his fiduciary duty to foundation

NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...

Mexican government pressed to act on violence against journalists

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...

LeBaron killings in Mexico not necessarily random

Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...

Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Movie Review

The Driller Killer
Driller Killer