Number Of Law Enforcement Victims In Tajik Attack Could Be Higher

DUSHANBE -- The number of law enforcement victims in what Tajik authorities have called 'an Islamic State (IS) attack' near ...

Prominent Russian Rights Defender Sergei Sharov-Delone Dies At 63

MOSCOW -- One of Russia's most prominent human rights defenders, Sergei Sharov-Delone, has died at the age of 63.Sharov-Delone's son, ...

Pompeo Warns Of Threats To Liberty Posed By Russia, China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned of the threat Russia and China pose to democratic freedoms as he ...

Lavrov expected in Armenia on November 10-11

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Armenia on November 10-11, the official representative ...

How the fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago resonated across Africa

When the Berlin Wall was pierced on 9 November 1989, world attention was on Europe. But the collapse of the ...

Is Call of Duty really promoting anti-Russian propaganda?

Call of Duty is one of the most successful franchises in video game history, but there are currently calls to ...

New York AG says Trump breached his fiduciary duty to foundation

NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...

Mexican government pressed to act on violence against journalists

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...

LeBaron killings in Mexico not necessarily random

Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...

Canadian mine workers attacked in Western Africa, scores of casualties

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...

Tragedy on U.S.-Mexico border, 9 members of religious community killed

SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

