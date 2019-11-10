More exercise after 60 decreases stroke, heart disease risk

Get a daily dose of Poland Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.More Information
Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 9 (ANI): As people age, they tend to lower the physical activity but they should work ...
Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 9 (ANI): In reference to the anti-government Azadi March in Pakistan, the European Foundation for South Asian ...
There's a war going on, the Kremlin wants you to know.It's not in Syria. It's not in Libya. It's not ...
London - French star Kylian Mbappe is out of Liverpool's price range, the Premier League leaders manager and long-time admirer ...
There's a new statue of Ronald Reagan, the 40th U.S. president, on a terrace of the U.S. Embassy in Berlin, ...
BERLIN - Germany marked the 30th anniversary Saturday of the opening of the Berlin Wall, a pivotal moment in the ...
Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...
NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...
NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...
MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...
Nine members of a prominent Mormon family in northern Mexico, all women and children, were gunned down on Nov. 4 ...
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...