Sun, 10 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
6
Fair in Warsaw

Europe

Section
Erdogan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 10 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed Syria and bilateral ...

Iran to increase uranium enrichment to 5%

Tehran [Iran], Nov 10 (ANI): Iran on Saturday (local time) said that it would begin increasing its uranium stockpile limit ...

Cilic-less Croatia sack their Davis Cup coach

Zagreb - Zeljko Krajan was on Saturday axed as Croatia Davis Cup team coach just nine days before the defending ...

Leicester, Chelsea leapfrog Man City

London - Leicester moved up to second in the Premier League as a 2-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday further ...

Are the West's Secrets Safe in the Hands of Britain's Politicians

Are the West's secrets safe in the hands of Britain's politicians?It is a question Britain's intelligence officers are asking themselves ...

Austria's Schwab seizes 3-shot Turkish Open lead

Antalya - Austrian Matthias Schwab edged closer to a maiden European Tour title by claiming a three-shot lead at the ...

International

Section
FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Senators in U.S. need to be acting like potential jurors

Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...

While many Libyans yearn Gaddafi days, ICC goes after his son

NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...

New York AG says Trump breached his fiduciary duty to foundation

NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...

Mexican government pressed to act on violence against journalists

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - This year Mexico has become the deadliest country in the world for journalists. More than 99 ...

Movie Review

Annihilation