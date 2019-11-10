Sun, 10 Nov 2019

Trump to host NATO chief Stoltenberg next week

Washington [US], Oct 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will host NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg next week to discuss military ...

Mladenovic upsets Barty to give France Fed Cup final lead

Perth - Kristina Mladenovic stunned world No 1 Ashleigh Barty in three sets to give France a 2-1 lead over ...

Trump To Host NATO Chief Stoltenberg Amid Tensions Within Alliance

U.S. President Donald Trump will host NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg next week to discuss military spending -- as the U.S. ...

Guardiola fearless despite Man City's poor Anfield record

Manchester - Pep Guardiola has "never" felt like an underdog and insists even a daunting trip to face Liverpool at ...

Are Turkey's National Security Concerns in Syria Really Addressed

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump prepares to welcome Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House on November 13, ...

AP: Former Trump Adviser John Bolton Has a Book Deal

NEW YORK - Former national security adviser John Bolton has a book deal, The Associated Press has learned.The hawkish Bolton ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORG MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Senators in U.S. need to be acting like potential jurors

Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...

While many Libyans yearn Gaddafi days, ICC goes after his son

NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...

New York AG says Trump breached his fiduciary duty to foundation

NEW YORK, New York The New York Supreme Court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages ...

