Mon, 11 Nov 2019

Cambodia Eases Kem Sokha House Arrest Restrictions

Cambodia eased restrictions on opposition leader Kem Sokha Sunday, more than two years after his arrest heralded an authoritarian crackdown, ...

Greece speeds up 'Golden Visa' scheme for Chinese investors

Chinese investor Jiang Rungong, who moved to Greece three years ago, says he and his family could not be happier ...

3 challenges ahead for investors - strategist

There are three challenges facing investors going forward, Willem Sels, chief market strategist at HSBC Private Bank told Fin24 during ...

Hatton holds his nerve in 6-way Turkish Open play-off

Antalya - England's Tyrrell Hatton held his nerve to emerge triumphant after a rare six-man playoff in a gripping, floodlit ...

WFP: Hundreds of Thousands of Haitians on the Verge of Famine

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The World Food Program warns Haiti is approaching famine like conditions, with more than 1 in 3 ...

Syria: 8 killed, over 20 wounded in explosion in Raqqa

Raqqa [Syria], Nov 10 (ANI): Eight people were killed and over 20 others were injured in a car explosion in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Senators in U.S. need to be acting like potential jurors

Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...

While many Libyans yearn Gaddafi days, ICC goes after his son

NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...

