8 dead in car blast in Turkish-controlled northeast Syrian town

Get a daily dose of Poland Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.More Information
Copenhagen [Denmark], Nov 11 (ANI): Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Sunday (local time) condemned the anti-semitic act of vandalising ...
Copenhagen [Denmark], Nov 11 (ANI): Vandals have spray-painted and destroyed over 80 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Denmark in ...
Sanaa [Syria], Nov 11 (ANI): At least eight people were killed and more than 20 others sustained injuries after a ...
MADRID, SPAIN - Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists won Spain's national election on Sunday but large gains by the upstart ...
U.S. President Donald Trump launched a new attack Sunday on this week's impeachment hearings that target him, calling them "disgraceful" ...
PARIS - Thousands of people marched in Paris and other French cities against Islamophobia targeting Western Europe's largest Muslim population.Muslims ...
The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...
PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...
The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...
The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...
Several Republican senators have taken a "vow of silence" on the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.Maine Senator Susan ...
NEW YORK, New York - It has been eight years since the civil war in Libya which saw opposition forces, ...