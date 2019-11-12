Russia says ready to help normalize Armenia-Turkey ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow is ready to contribute to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan on Monday, November 11.

'We are doing our best to help overcome the problems in relations between Armenia and Turkey,' Lavrov said, according to Aysor.am.

'We are ready to use our capabilities to advance the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, but both sides need to be interested.

'We do not have any reason to believe that someone will start a war between these countries, and our policy is aimed at establishing peace, coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation.'

Lavrov also weighed in on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and said that without the consent of the people of Karabakh, it will not be possible to reach any agreements.