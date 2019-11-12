Get a daily dose of Poland Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...
United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - SpaceX launched 60 mini satellites Monday, the second batch of an orbiting network meant to provide ...
Stargazers witnessed a rare celestial event on Monday, as Mercury passed directly across the face of the sun.Mercury, the solar ...
ABU DHABI - Condoleezza Rice, a secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush, said on Monday reports of ...
Damascus [Syria], Nov 12 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 70 others sustained injuries when three car bombs ...
DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...
ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...
The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...