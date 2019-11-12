Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between two trains in Brahmanbaria district in east-central Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Reports say fifteen people were killed and 58 injured in the disaster.

An intercity train which was heading for the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka collided with a train bound for Chittagong.

The fiery crash sent three carriages from the two trains hurtling off the tracks.

"At least 15 people have been killed. And another fifty-eight were injured. We have sent the injured to different hospitals in the region," local police chief Anisur Rahman told the AFP news agency.

Train services in and out of the capital were disrupted by cancellations and re-scheduling.

A railway official at the scene told journalists an investigation would be launched however at present the focus of the authorities was on rescuing the survivors.

"We are still conducting a rescue operation," he said.

(Photo credit: OrissaPost).