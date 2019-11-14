Get a daily dose of Poland Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.More Information
Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...
United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...
The news of the killing of Chinese national Aierken Saimaiti in Istanbul this week initially caused eyebrows in Kyrgyzstan to ...
Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The closing ceremony of the joint military exercise between the armies of India and ...
Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 13 (ANI): A European think-tank has said that New Delhi must review its `One China Policy' after ...
Around 12,000 students are enrolled in Nigeria's nursing schools each year. As it is in many health professions, these students ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...
MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...
The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...
It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...
DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...