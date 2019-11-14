Thu, 14 Nov 2019

11
Fair in Warsaw

Europe

Section
Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Istanbul assassination sparks buzz in Kyrgyzstan

The news of the killing of Chinese national Aierken Saimaiti in Istanbul this week initially caused eyebrows in Kyrgyzstan to ...

India-France joint military exercise 'Shakti' concludes

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The closing ceremony of the joint military exercise between the armies of India and ...

'India's unreciprocated 'One China Policy' needs to be reviewed'

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 13 (ANI): A European think-tank has said that New Delhi must review its `One China Policy' after ...

How WhatsApp groups support Nigeria's nurse graduates

Around 12,000 students are enrolled in Nigeria's nursing schools each year. As it is in many health professions, these students ...

International

Section
Many casualties as car bomb explodes in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

U.S. and China could split world economy in two

It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Movie Review

General Idi Amin Dada: A Self-Portrait (Gnral Idi Amin Dada: Autoportrait)