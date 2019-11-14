Thu, 14 Nov 2019

Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Spain Seeks Former Venezuelan Spy Chief

Spanish police chiefs confirmed Wednesday that they are hunting for Venezuela's former military intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal, who went missing ...

Domingo to Sing at 100th Anniversary Salzburg Festival

Placido Domingo is scheduled to sing two concert performances in Verdi's "I Vespri Siciliani (The Sicilian Vespers)" next summer as ...

Strained US-Turkey Ties as Trump and Erdogan Hold Meeting

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump and Turkey's leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met Wednesday as relations between the NATO allies have ...

Modi, Putin review India-Russia bilateral ties in Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (local time) reviewed the progress ...

Many casualties as car bomb explodes in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

U.S. and China could split world economy in two

It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...

Collision between 2 trains in Bangladesh leave many dead

DHAKA, Bangladesh - There has been a major loss of life and scores of people injured after a collision between ...

President Trump preparing to release transcript of second call

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. President Donald Trump, contrary to reports, insists he wants his impeachment hearings public.Asked ...

Movie Review

General Idi Amin Dada: A Self-Portrait (Gnral Idi Amin Dada: Autoportrait)