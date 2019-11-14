Thu, 14 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Poland Sun.

More Information
3
Light Rain in Warsaw

Europe

Section
Mixed feelings for East Germans as 30th anniversary passes

Thirty years ago, on November 9, with a sense of momentous events palpable in Berlin's famous air, East Germans began ...

Mminele is Absa's new CEO - report

Financial Mail reported on Thursday that the Absa board has approved the appointment of Daniel Mminele as the bank's next ...

Saracens salary cap breach not as clear-cut as it seems - McCall

London - People may have to revise their opinion of Saracens once all the facts surrounding their breaching of the ...

Final teams unveiled for inaugural ATP Cup

Sydney - A Grigor Dimitrov-led Bulgaria was among the final six teams announced on Thursday for the ATP Cup in ...

Russia Reacts to Bolivia's Political Turmoil

MOSCOW - The political crisis in Bolivia - where roiling street protests amid accusations of election fraud forced the resignation ...

Jamat-e-Islami responsible for violence in Kahsmir: US Congressman

Washington DC [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Expressing concerns over the growing influence of Jamat-e-Islami in South Asia, US Congressman Jim ...

International

Section
No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Many casualties as car bomb explodes in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

U.S. and China could split world economy in two

It's tempting to laugh off the U.S.-China trade dispute as a soap opera featuring men with big hair and bigger ...

Movie Review

Cloverfield