Fri, 15 Nov 2019

Czechs Summon Russian Envoy Over Blacklisting Of NGO

The Czech Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador to Prague after Moscow listed a Czech nongovernmental organization as "undesirable" ...

US Vows to Stay in the Lead vs. Islamic State

Updated 2:15 p.m., Nov. 14, 2019STATE DEPARTMENT - The United States is promising not to abandon the fight to eradicate ...

Putin Hopes To Meet Trump At Moscow's Victory Day Celebrations

Russian President Vladimir Putin says he currently has no plans to meet Donald Trump, but that he hoped the U.S. ...

PSV star forward keen to join Man United - report

Cape Town - PSV Eindhoven forward Steven Bergwijn is interested in joining Manchester United at the end of the season, ...

Friday essay: shaved, shaped and slit - eyebrows through the ages

Eyebrows can turn a smile into a leer, a grumpy pout into a come hither beckoning, and sad, downturned lips ...

ATP Cup will be a 'great start' to year, says Becker

London - Boris Becker hailed the ATP Cup team competition as a perfect way for players to launch the new ...

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Asia Pacific to benefit from expanding life spans

TOKYO, Japan - Aging populations could be a boon to economies in the Asia and Pacific region if governments adopt ...

Many casualties as car bomb explodes in Afghan capital

KABUL, Afghanistan - An attack on a convoy during the peak morning rush hour in Kabul has killed at least ...

Australian High Court to hear appeal by George Pell

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - The Australian High Court will hear an appeal of a decision in August by the Court ...

Unrest in South America resembles Arab Spring

The news that Bolivian President Evo Morales is resigning amid an election fraud scandal highlights an unfortunate reality about South ...

